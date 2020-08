When will scientists learn to use fewer acronyms?



Researchers have analyzed 24 million scientific article titles and 18 million abstracts between 1950 and 2019, looking for trends in acronym use. Despite repeated calls for scientists to reduce their use of acronyms and jargon in journal papers, the advice has been largely ignored, their findings show. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists