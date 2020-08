Added: 14.08.2020 16:32 | 10 views | 0 comments

An international team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed a complete nuclear genome and 14 mitochondrial genomes from the extinct woolly rhinoceros (Coelodonta antiquitatis) and found that its population remained stable and diverse until only a few thousand years before it disappeared from Siberia, when temperatures likely rose too high for the cold-adapted species. The [...]