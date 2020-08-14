Newly identified gut cells nurture lymph capillaries



Added: 14.08.2020 15:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: autodidactauthor.wordpress.com



IBS research team has identified new subsets of gut connective cells, which are crucial for lymphatic growth.The findings imply a crucial link between the physiology of intestinal environment and biological interactions between cell types. More in www.sciencedaily.com »