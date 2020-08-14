This online calculator can predict your stroke risk



Added: 14.08.2020 15:16 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mypivots.com



Doctors can predict patients' stroke risk by using an online tool that measures the severity of their metabolic syndrome, a conglomeration of conditions that includes high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol levels and excess body fat. More in www.sciencedaily.com »