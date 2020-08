Structure of Mysterious Blue Whirl Revealed



Added: 14.08.2020 13:28 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



The blue whirl consists of three different flame structures that swirl together into one otherworldly blue ring, according to new research. The blue whirl is a small, stable, spinning blue flame initially discovered in 2016 in experimental studies of turbulent, sooty fire whirls, also known as fire tornados. It burns a range of different liquid [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Fire Tags: SWIFT