Time-shifted inhibition helps electric fish ignore their own signals



Added: 13.08.2020



African fish called mormyrids communicate using pulses of electricity. New research shows that a time-shifted signal in the brain helps the fish to ignore their own pulse. This skill has co-evolved with large and rapid changes in these signals across species. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Africa