Hepatitis B: Natural controllers shed light on immunity mechanisms



Added: 13.08.2020



Source: www.slideshare.net



To improve our understanding of the antibody response conferring protection against HBV infection, scientists have produced and characterized human monoclonal antibodies specific to viral envelope antigens, referred as HBsAg, from blood memory B cells isolated from HBV vaccinees and natural controllers. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists