New type of taste cell discovered in taste buds



Added: 13.08.2020 19:23 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.icbmotorsport.com



Our mouths may be home to a newly discovered set of multi-tasking taste cells that -- unlike most known taste cells, which detect individual tastes -- are capable of detecting sour, sweet, bitter and umami stimuli. More in www.sciencedaily.com »