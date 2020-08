New tools catch and release molecules at the flip of a light switch

Added: 13.08.2020 19:24 | 5 views | 0 comments

A team has developed a class of light-switchable, highly adaptable molecular tools with new capabilities to control cellular activities. The antibody-like proteins, called OptoBinders, have potential applications including protein purification, the improved production of biofuels, and new types of targeted cancer therapies.