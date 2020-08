When you're smiling, the whole world really does smile with you



From Sinatra to Katy Perry, celebrities have long sung about the power of a smile -- how it picks you up, changes your outlook, and generally makes you feel better. But is it all smoke and mirrors, or is there a scientific backing to the claim? Groundbreaking research confirms that the act of smiling can trick your mind into being more positive, simply by moving your facial muscles. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Celebrities Tags: Katy Perry