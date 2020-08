Added: 13.08.2020 14:31 | 5 views | 0 comments

New research suggests Indigenous people on the tiny island of Mabuyag in the western Torres Strait, Australia, practiced banana (Musa cultivars) cultivation as long ago as 145 BCE. Various historical accounts of voyagers, government officers and expeditions during the 19th and early 20th centuries detail widespread cultivation across the Torres Strait. The timing and cultural [...]