Adaptation in single neurons provides memory for language processing



Added: 13.08.2020 2:20 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



To understand language, we have to remember the words that were uttered and combine them into an interpretation. How does the brain retain information long enough to accomplish this, despite the fact that neuronal firing events are very short-lived? Researchers propose a neurobiological explanation bridging this discrepancy. Neurons change their spike rate based on experience and this adaptation provides memory for sentence processing. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: EU