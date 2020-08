Climate change projected to increase seasonal East African rainfall



According to new research, seasonal rainfall is expected to rise significantly in East Africa over the next few decades in response to increased greenhouse gases. The study used high-resolution simulations to find that the amount of precipitation during the rainy season known as the 'short rains' could double by the end of the century, continuing a trend that has been observed in recent years. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Climate change Tags: Africa