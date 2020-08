Geoscientists Record ‘Boomerang’ Earthquake in Atlantic Ocean



Earthquakes occur when rocks suddenly break on a fault - a boundary between two blocks or plates. During large earthquakes, the breaking of rock can spread down the fault line. Now, geoscientists have recorded a ‘boomerang’ earthquake in the equatorial Atlantic, where the rupture initially spreads away from initial break but then turns and runs [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Earthquakes Tags: Scientists