Security gap allows eavesdropping on mobile phone calls



Added: 12.08.2020 16:52 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.spcsupportinfo.com



Calls via the LTE mobile network, also known as 4G, are encrypted and should therefore be tap-proof. However, researchers have shown that this is not always the case. They were able to decrypt the contents of telephone calls if they were in the same radio cell as their target, whose mobile phone they then called immediately following the call they wanted to intercept. They exploit a flaw that some manufacturers had made in implementing the base stations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Targus, Cher Tags: Networks