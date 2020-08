Efficient valves for electron spins



Added: 12.08.2020 16:53 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



Researchers have developed a new concept that uses the electron spin to switch an electrical current. In addition to fundamental research, such spin valves are also the key elements in spintronics -- a type of electronics that exploits the spin instead of the charge of electrons. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: SWIFT