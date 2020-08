New Carnivorous Dinosaur Unearthed on Isle of Wight



Source: paleontologyworld.com



A new genus and species of theropod dinosaur from the Cretaceous period has been identified from bones found on the Isle of Wight, the United Kingdom. The newly-discovered dinosaur roamed the Earth approximately 115 million years ago (Cretaceous period). It belongs to Tetanurae, a group that includes most theropod dinosaurs, including megalosauroids, allosauroids, tyrannosauroids, ornithomimosaurs,