Digital content on track to equal half 'Earth's mass' by 2245



Added: 12.08.2020



Source: www.youtube.com



As we use resources to power massive computer farms and process digital information, our technological progress is redistributing Earth's matter from physical atoms to digital information. Eventually, we will reach a point of full saturation, a period in our evolution in which digital bits will outnumber atoms on Earth, a world 'mostly computer simulated and dominated by digital bits and computer code,' according to a new article. More in www.sciencedaily.com »