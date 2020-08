X-rays indicate that water can behave like a liquid crystal



Source: chemstuff.co.uk



Scientists have discovered that water can exhibit a similar behavior like a liquid crystal when illuminated with laser light. This effect originates by the alignment of water molecules, which exhibit a mixture of low- and high-density domains that are more or less prone to alignment. The results are based on a combination of experimental studies using X-ray lasers and molecular simulations. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists