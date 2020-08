Clot permeability linked to first-attempt success of aspiration thrombectomy



A multicenter study reports that clot perviousness, or permeability - the ability for contrast used during the initial imaging workup to seep through a clot, as estimated by CT imaging - is associated with ''first-pass success'' in large vessel occlusion (LVO) strokes initially treated with an aspiration thrombectomy approach. LVO stroke treatment success using a stent retriever-first approach to remove the brain vessel blockage was less dependent on clot perviousness. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tom Brady Tags: LinkedIn