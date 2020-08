Added: 11.08.2020 19:53 | 8 views | 0 comments

On July 4, 2020, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) completed its primary mission and is continuing its search for new extrasolar worlds. TESS was launched on April 18, 2018, with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The planet-hunter monitors 24-by-96-degree strips of [...]