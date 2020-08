Research exposes new vulnerability for SARS-CoV-2



Added: 11.08.2020 17:02 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.disclose.tv



Using nanometer-level simulations, researchers have discovered a positively charged site (known as the polybasic cleavage site) located 10 nanometers from the actual binding site on the spike protein. The positively charged site allows strong bonding between the virus protein and the negatively charged human-cell receptors. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Export