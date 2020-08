Added: 11.08.2020 15:07 | 10 views | 0 comments

A new species of crocodilian related to modern alligators has been identified from fossils found in Mississippi and Alabama, the United States. Named Deinosuchus schwimmeri, it lived between 75 and 82 million years ago (Cretaceous period) and had teeth the ‘size of bananas,’ capable to take down even the very largest of dinosaurs. Deinosuchus is [...]