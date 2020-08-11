An ancient association? Crickets disperse seeds of early-diverging orchid Apostasia nipponica



A professor presents evidence of the apparently unusual seed dispersal system by crickets and camel crickets in Apostasia nipponica (Apostasioideae), acknowledged as an early-diverging lineage of Orchidaceae. More in www.sciencedaily.com »