Photosynthetic hacks can boost crop yield, conserve water



Added: 10.08.2020 23:20 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: biohackinfo.com



Plants are factories that manufacture yield from light and carbon dioxide -- but parts of this complex process, called photosynthesis, are hindered by a lack of raw materials and machinery. To optimize production, scientists have resolved two major photosynthetic bottlenecks to boost plant productivity by 27 percent in real-world field conditions, according to a new study. This photosynthetic hack has also been shown to conserve water. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Mac Tags: Scientists