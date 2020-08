New global study shows 'best of the last' tropical forests urgently need protection

The world's 'best of the last' tropical forests are at significant risk of being lost, according to a new article. Of these pristine forests that provide key services -- including carbon storage, prevention of disease transmission and water provision -- only a mere 6.5 percent are formally protected.