Non-fasting blood test can help screen youth for prediabetes and diabetes



Added: 10.08.2020 19:10 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



A simple blood test that does not require overnight fasting has been found to be an accurate screening tool for identifying youth at risk for type 2 diabetes and heart disease risk later in life. More in www.sciencedaily.com »