Schooling is critical for cognitive health throughout life



Source: www.entrepreneur.com



New research suggests that education provides little to no protection against the onset of cognitive declines later in life. It can, however, boost the cognitive skills people develop earlier in life, pushing back the point at which age-related dementia begins to impact a person's ability to care for themselves. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Dementia