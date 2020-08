Dwarf Planet Ceres is Water-Rich World, New Research Suggests



High-resolution observations from NASA's Dawn spacecraft of mysterious bright spots (faculae) in Occator crater on the dwarf planet Ceres suggest the existence of a brine reservoir - which is about 40 km (25 miles) deep and hundreds of km wide - that emerged to the surface through long-lived cryovolcanic activity as a consequence of the [...]