Breaking molecular traffic jams with finned nanoporous materials



Source: www.hfsp.org



Researchers are reporting the invention of a new class of porous catalysts that will speed up reactions, breaking the molecular traffic jam that can slow them down. The discovery has immediate relevance to industry for a host of applications, including the production of fuels, chemicals for plastics and polymers, and reactions that make molecules for food, medicine and personal care products.