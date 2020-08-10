Grasshopper jumping on Bloch sphere finds new quantum insights



New research has (pardon the pun) put a new spin on a mathematical analogy involving a jumping grasshopper and its ideal lawn shape. This work could help us understand the spin states of quantum-entangled particles. More in www.sciencedaily.com »