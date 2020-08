New tools in the fight against lethal citrus disease







Source: laist.com



Scientists are closer to gaining the upper hand on Huanglongbing, a disease that has wiped out citrus orchards across the globe. New models of the bacterium linked to the disease reveal control methods that were previously unavailable. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists