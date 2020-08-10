Nanocatalysts that remotely control chemical reactions inside living cells



Added: 10.08.2020 15:33 | 7 views | 0 comments



The enzymes responsible for catalytic reactions in our body's biological reactions are difficult to use for diagnosis or treatment as they react only to certain molecules or have low stability. Many researchers anticipate that if these issues are ameliorated or if artificial catalysts are developed to create a synergetic effect by meeting the enzymes in the body, there will be new ways to diagnose and treat diseases. In particular, if artificial catalysts that respond to external stimuli such as magnetic fields are developed, new treatment methods that remotely control bioreactions from outside the body can become a reality. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Chemicals