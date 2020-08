Aquatic robots can remove contaminant particles from water



Source: www.sciencealert.com



Scientists have developed a 1cm by 1cm wireless artificial aquatic polyp, which can remove contaminants from water. Apart from cleaning, this soft robot could be also used in medical diagnostic devices by aiding in picking up and transporting specific cells for analysis. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists