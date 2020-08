Added: 10.08.2020 15:16 | 11 views | 0 comments

The trojan asteroid (3548) Eurybates, one of the targets of NASA’s upcoming Lucy mission, has a tiny moon. Trojan asteroids follow the same orbit as a planet, but stay either around 60 degrees ahead or 60 degrees behind along the orbit. Earth has one trojan asteroid, 2010 TK7. Mars hosts at least nine, Uranus has [...]