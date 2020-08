Added: 07.08.2020 18:33 | 7 views | 0 comments

Using new data from the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) on NASA’s MAVEN (Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution) spacecraft, scientists have found that the atmosphere of Mars pulses in ultraviolet three times per night, and only during Martian spring and fall. The IUVS data have also revealed unexpected waves and spirals over the winter poles, while [...]