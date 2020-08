COVID-19: The long road to recovery



Researchers have identified a pattern of longer-term symptoms likely to be experienced by people who were hospitalized with the COVID-19 infection. They include fatigue, breathlessness, psychological distress -- including problems with concentration and memory -- and a general decline in quality of life.