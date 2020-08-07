COVID-19: The virus and the vasculature



Added: 07.08.2020



Source: thegavoice.com



In severe cases of COVID-19, the infection can lead to obstruction of the blood vessels in the lung, heart and kidneys. Researchers have now shown that activated immune cells and blood platelets play a major role in these pathologies. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher