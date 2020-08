99-Million-Year-Old ‘Hell Ant’ Attack Captured in Amber



Added: 07.08.2020 16:13 | 8 views | 0 comments



Paleontologists have found trapped in a piece of Burmese amber a unique scene of a prehistoric ‘hell ant’ (subfamily Haidomyrmecinae) attacking a nymph of Caputoraptor elegans, an extinct cockroach relative. The ancient encounter presents some of the first direct evidence showing how the newly-identified hell ant species, Ceratomyrmex ellenbergeri, and other hell ants once used [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »