Huge ring-like structure on Ganymede's surface may have been caused by violent impact



Added: 07.08.2020 15:23 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: scitechdaily.com



Image data reanalysis has revealed that ancient tectonic troughs are concentrically distributed across almost the entire surface of Jupiter's moon Ganymede. Computer simulation results suggest that this giant crater could have resulted from the impact of an asteroid with a 150-kilometer radius. If so, this the largest impact structure identified in the solar system so far. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Asteroids