Atlantic hurricanes linked to weather system in East Asia



Climate researchers have found a link between hurricanes that form in the Atlantic Ocean - and threaten the United States - and a weather system in East Asia. A jet stream originating in East Asia carries an atmospheric wave to the Atlantic Ocean that affects wind shear - a key element in whether tropical storms develop. More in www.sciencedaily.com »