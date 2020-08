New Zealand's Southern Alps glacier melt has doubled



Added: 07.08.2020 14:37 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: ttnotes.com



Glaciers in the Southern Alps of New Zealand have lost more ice mass since pre-industrial times than remains today, according to a new study. The study mapped Southern Alps ice loss from the end of the Little Ice Age -- roughly 400 years ago -- to 2019. It found that relative to recent decades, the Southern Alps lost up to 77% of their total Little Ice Age glacier volume. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Lost Tags: New Zealand