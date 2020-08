A titanate nanowire mask that can eliminate pathogens



Added: 07.08.2020 14:38 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: jac.tsinghuajournals.com



Researchers are working on a membrane made of titanium oxide nanowires, similar in appearance to filter paper but with antibacterial and antiviral properties. Their material works by using the photocatalytic properties of titanium dioxide: when exposed to ultraviolet radiation, the fibers convert resident moisture into oxidizing agents such as hydrogen peroxide, which have the ability to destroy pathogens. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria, Cher Tags: Export