Jupiter’s Violent Storms May Form Ammonia-Water Hailstones



A new study suggests that during Jupiter's violent storms, hailstones form from a cooled mixture of water and ammonia gas, similar to the process in Earth's storms where hail forms in the presence of supercooled liquid water; growth of these Jovian hailstones, dubbed 'mushballs,' creates a slush-like substance surrounded by a layer of ice, and [...]