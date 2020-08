Smartwatch tracks medication levels to personalize treatments



www.sciencedaily.com



Engineers have demonstrated that drug levels inside the body can be tracked in real time using a custom smartwatch that analyzes the chemicals found in sweat. This wearable technology could be incorporated into a more personalized approach to medicine -- where an ideal drug and dosages can be tailored to an individual. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Technology Tags: Chemicals