Will automated vehicles cut parking revenue?



Added: 06.08.2020 20:21 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.alvia.com



Researchers used Seattle as a case study to find the association between TNC trips and on-street parking occupancy. They found that up to a certain point, more Uber trips meant more parking occupancy. But model predictions show that once TNC trips reach about three times what they were in 2016, parking revenues will likely decline. The final report offers policy options to help cities plan accordingly. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Seat, Cher Tags: Uber