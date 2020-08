Higgs Boson Seen Decaying to Two Muons



Physicists from the ATLAS (A Toroidal LHC ApparatuS) and CMS (Compact-Muon-Solenoid) collaborations at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider have reported strong evidence for the Higgs boson decay to a pair of muons. In 2012, CERN physicists reported the discovery of a new boson with a mass near 125 GeV and properties compatible with those expected for [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »