Scientists Sequence Genome of Tuatara



Source: www.genomicsengland.co.uk



An international team of researchers has sequenced and analyzed the genome of the tuatara (Sphenodon punctatus), the only living member of the reptilian order Rhynchocephalia, once widespread across the ancient supercontinent Gondwana. The tuatara is an iconic terrestrial vertebrate that is unique to New Zealand. It lives on 35 islands scattered around the New Zealand [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Scientists, New Zealand, Cher Tags: Genes