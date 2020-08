Incorporating solar harvesting into the side of buildings could enhance energy sustainability



Added: 06.08.2020 0:20 | 11 views | 0 comments



If builders could incorporate solar harvesting into the siding of a building, the amount of energy from the grid that a structure would need may significantly decrease. Researchers have demonstrated the potential of wedge-shaped luminescent solar concentrators (LSCs). These efficient modular solar units could easily be hung on the side of a building. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher