An iconic Native American stone tool technology discovered in Arabia



Added: 05.08.2020



Source: www.ibtimes.co.uk



A new article examines fluted projectile points from southern Arabia, detailing production methods and technical aspects that indicate differences in function from the technology of the Americas, despite similarities in form. Findings from experimentation and comparative analysis suggest that highly-skilled, convergent technologies can have varying anthropological implications. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology